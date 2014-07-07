JAKARTA, July 7 Shares in Indonesian automotive financing company PT Magna Finance TBk jumped as high as 42 percent on their trading debut on Monday.

The shares rose as high as 149 rupiah ($0.01) from their initial public offering price of 105 rupiah per share.

The company sold 700 million shares, or 70 percent of its stake, in an initial public offering last week and raised 73.5 billion rupiah to finance an expansion in automotive loans. ($1 = 11,775 rupiah) (Reporting By Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Paul Tait)