* Coordination on future replanting, biodiesel mandates
expected
* Council to merge both countries sustainability schemes
* Palm industry's image tarnished by annual haze problem
By Michael Taylor and Bernadette Christina
JAKARTA, Nov 20 Malaysia and Indonesia will
formally sign up to a new joint palm oil body on Saturday as the
world's top two producers try to tackle an array of challenges -
from bulging stockpiles to weak prices and a polluting haze
caused by smouldering forest fires.
Previous attempts to develop better palm relations between
the countries have had limited success, but analysts believe
this time they will try harder to make it work given the plunge
in benchmark prices to 6-1/2 year lows this year.
"We hope we can synchronize and optimize stock management in
both countries," Indonesia's chief natural resources minister
Rizal Ramli said. "If we do that, we can maintain price
sustainability."
Supply sustainability will also be in focus. Industry
watchers will seek clarity on how the council will accommodate
Indonesia's push to drop a "no deforestation" pledge made by
major companies at a climate summit last year.
"It is still early days and they have not specified the
criteria for their joint sustainability certification," said Ivy
Ng, an analyst at CIMB Research. "People will be watching to see
how this could potentially help prevent haze in the future and
whether it will improve the reputation of palm to consumers."
Green groups say smallholder farmers and palm plantations
are largely responsible for Indonesia's slash-and-burn
forest-clearing techniques that send vast plumes of smoke across
Singapore, Malaysia and northern Indonesia every year, described
by climate officials as a "crime against humanity".
Indonesian government officials have said the new body, the
Council of Palm Oil Producer Countries, will educate
smallholders on adopting sustainable land-clearing practices.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak will sign-off on the council on Saturday.
This group will merge the separate sustainability certification
schemes currently operating in the two countries.
It is unclear what the council's relationship will be with
the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) - an independent
body of consumers, green groups and plantation firms - that many
European buyers see as the global sustainability benchmark.
RSPO's co-chairman Biswaranjan Sen said it had not been
approached by either government, but that the RSPO was open to
working with the producer group.
The new council, which does not plan to directly support
palm prices, aims to develop downstream industries, manage
stocks, coordinate biodiesel mandates and re-planting schemes.
Both countries currently have huge palm oil inventories,
with combined stocks set to approach 5 million tonnes this year,
a record high according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Indonesia and Malaysia are afraid of a major sell-off and
the new council is about reassuring the market and the
smallholders "that prices will not go below the cost of
production", a Kuala Lumpur-based palm trader said.
(Additional reporting by Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur, reporting
by Michael Taylor and Bernadette Christina; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)