Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
JAKARTA, April 28 PT Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, said on Monday its first-quarter net profit rose 14.5 percent, lifted strong loan growth.
The lender posted a net profit of around 4.9 trillion rupiah ($423.7 million) for the three months ended March, compared with 4.3 trillion rupiah a year earlier.
It said loans grew 20 percent to 470.4 trillion rupiah in the first quarter from a year earlier. ($1 = 11,564.50 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.