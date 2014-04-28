JAKARTA, April 28 PT Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, said on Monday its first-quarter net profit rose 14.5 percent, lifted strong loan growth.

The lender posted a net profit of around 4.9 trillion rupiah ($423.7 million) for the three months ended March, compared with 4.3 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

It said loans grew 20 percent to 470.4 trillion rupiah in the first quarter from a year earlier. ($1 = 11,564.50 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)