Teva Pharm may fire 6,000 workers -Israeli media report
JERUSALEM, March 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries may fire as many as 6,000 workers worldwide as part of a multi-year efficiency plan, Israel's Calcalist news website reported on Thursday.
