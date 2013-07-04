JAKARTA, July 4 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Electronic City, an electronic appliances retailer, plans to open 30 new outlets this year with a total investment of 200 billion Indonesian rupiah, said director Fery Wiraatmadja. The firm is set to see sales during the Ramadan period increase 20 to 22 percent compared with an average month, which will contribute 12 percent of its 2013 total revenues target of 2.14 trillion Indonesian rupiah. (Kontan) - Phone operator PT Indosat plans to spend up to 8 trillion Indonesian rupiah to upgrade base transceiver stations (BTS) in anticipation of a 50-60 percent increase in communication traffic during Idul Fitri, said director Jeremiah Ratadhi S. (Kontan) - The government has invited investors from Russia to develop 15 new oil and gas blocks in Sulawesi, Sumatra and Papua, said Gde Pradnyana, secretary of Indonesia's oil and gas regulatory task force SKK Migas. (Kontan) - Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka through its unit PT Bekasi Power plans to develop another steam and gas power plant in Cilegon, said Jababeka's CEO Darmono. The firm has completed construction of a 130-megawat steam and gas power plant in Bekasi and will sell electricity to state utility firm PT PLN for the next 20 years. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - PT Steel Pipe Industry of Indonesia (Spindo) will start constructing its second factory in Karawang, West Java, with a total investment of around 150 billion Indonesian rupiah, aiming to boost production and sales in auto industry, said general manager Taufik Surya. (Investor Daily) - Retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya plans to spend 420 billion Indonesian rupiah on investment next year to develop three distribution centers in Bogor and Karawang, to add its 25 distribution centers in 2013, said corporate secretary Solihin. The firm will spend 1.3 trillion Indonesian rupiah on capital expenditure this year to open 800 new stores and two distribution centers. (Investor Daily) - PT Dharma Satya Nusantara, the wood product, timber estate and plantation company affiliated with Indonesian billionaire Theodore P. Rachmat, has signed share sale and purchase agreements to buy 10 million or 9.09 percent of shares of First Well Holdings Limited in PT Swakarsa Sinarsentosa, worth $17.5 million, CEO Djojo Boentoro said in a statement. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Jakarta regional lender Bank DKI booked a net profit of 413.3 billion Indonesian rupiah in the first half, up 64 percent from 252.1 billion Indonesian rupiah at the same period last year, boosted by credit expansion that grew 27 percent to 16.38 trillion Indonesian rupiah, said CEO Eko Budiwiyono. (Investor Daily)

