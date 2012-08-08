JAKARTA, Aug 8 Following are some
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1401.35 0.51 7.12
USD/JPY 78.63 0.08 0.06
US 10YR 1.62 -0.72 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1609.54 -0.07 -1.14
US CRUDE 93.27 -0.43 -0.40
DOW JONES 13168.60 0.39 51.09
ASIA ADRS 120.32 0.80 0.96
FTSE 100 5841.24 0.56 32.47
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hit 3-mth high as policy optimism
persists.
SE Asia Stocks-Markets ease; foreign investors turn to
Indonesia, Malaysia.
MARKET NEWS
> S&P hits 1,400 as ECB-inspired rally persists
> Prices slide as investors hope for policymaker action
> Yen softer, risk still buoyed in thin market
> Gold eases after stimulus hopes spur 3-day rise
> Oil at 12-wk high on N.Sea output drop, stimulus hope
> Palm oil falls to 1-week low, data eyed
STOCKS TO WATCH
> State gas company Perusahaan Gas Negara says it
wants to be part of the Trans-Java gas pipeline project, plans
to spend about 2 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($211.25 million) on
the project. (Investor Daily)
> Bank Central Asia says Credit Suisse Ltd and the
Hong Kong branch of Deutsche Bank AG have bought its 90.9
million treasury stocks in a deal worth 699.9 billion Indonesian
rupiah. (Investor Daily)
> PT Aneka Tambang finance director Djaja M. Tambunan
says six credit export agencies in both Europe and Asia are
willing to provide up to $790 million to develop its ferronickle
processing plant in Halmahera, Maluku. (Investor Daily)
> Finance minister Agus Martowardojo says Indonesia plans to
spend at least 170 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($17.96 billion)
on infrastructure in 2013 to achieve its economic growth target
of 6.8-7.2 percent next year. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis
Indonesia)
> Exploitasi Energi Indonesia plans to raise up to 2.7
trillion Indonesian rupiah ($285.19 million) from a rights issue
in October. (Kontan)
> Home appliance retailer Ace Hardware plans to boost
its 2012 capital expenditure to 190 billion Indonesian rupiah
($20.07 million) from an earlier target of 30 billion Indonesian
rupiah ($3.17 million), to open more outlets. (Kontan)
> Bukaka Teknik Utama plans to develop a ferronickel processing
plant in South Sulawesi, with a production capacity of 14,000
tonnes per year. (Kontan)
> The public works ministry reports national construction
spending in H1 2012 reached 80.8 trillion Indonesian rupiah
($8.53 billion), which represents 53.5 percent of its full-year
target. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> Danareksa plans to issue bonds worth 1 trillion
Indonesian rupiah ($105.62 million) over the next two years,
with the first issuance worth half that amount expected this
year. (Bisnis Indonesia)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia's Timah stops tin spot sales
> Indonesia sells 540 bln rph in sukuk auction
($1 = 9467.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Anand Basu)