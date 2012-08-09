JAKARTA, Aug 9 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0154 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.22 0.06% 0.870 USD/JPY 78.54 0.18% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6795 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1614.89 0.22% 3.600 US CRUDE 93.55 0.21% 0.200 DOW JONES 13175.64 0.05% 7.04 ASIA ADRS 120.03 -0.24% -0.29 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares hit 3-mth high as policy optimism persists.

SE Asia Stocks-Markets ease; foreign investors turn to Indonesia, Malaysia.

MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 just barely extends rally to Day Four > TREASURIES-Prices slide after tepid debt auction demand > Kiwi first casualty on data-filled day > Gold inches up; investors await policy clarity > Oil futures mixed after surge on U.S. stock draw > Palm oil slips to 8-week low on higher stocks view

STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Adaro Energy Tbk CEO Garibaldi Thohir said the firm eyes a 3x600 megawatt coal-fired power plant project worth between $3-$3.5 billion in South Sumatera. (Investor Daily) > PT Jasa Marga Tbk said it has bought 21.24 percent shares worth 137 billion Indonesian rupiah, in toll road operator PT Trans Lingkar Kita Jaya that currently owns a 14.64-kilometer Cinere-Jagowari toll road. (Kontan) > PT Bank Panin Tbk has disbursed loans totaling 627.5 billion Indonesian rupiah to PT Cahaya Fajar Kaltim to finance its steam power plant project in East Kalimantan. (Bisnis Indonesia)

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia's July forex reserves at $106.56 bln > Indonesia to import 260,000T of raw sugar > Indonesia may cut food import duties

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Sunil Nair)