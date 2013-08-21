JAKARTA Aug 21 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT -----------

INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1652.35 0.38 6.29

USD/JPY 97.47 0.22 0.21 10-YR US TSY YLD 97.16 0.01 -0.09

SPOT GOLD 1371.01 0.02 0.34

US CRUDE 105.23 0.11 0.12

DOW JONES 15002.99 -0.05 -7.75

ASIA ADRS 139.52 -0.48 -0.68

GLOBAL MARKETS - Asia stocks get lull in selling, sentiment skittish

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia near year-low; Thai stocks drop 2 pct

MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.26 pct > Wall St bounces to end four-day skid; retailers gain > US bond yields fall, emerging markets roiled > Dollar licks wounds as Fed minutes awaited > Gold falls on stimulus worries, Fed minutes eyed > U.S. oil drops on pipeline outage, contract expiration

STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Shell Indonesia, the subsidiary of oil and gas giant Royal Dutch Shell, started constructing a $200 million lubricant plant on a 75,000-square-meter plot of land in North Jakarta, said country communications manager, Inggita Notosusanto, adding that the factory will have production capacity of 120,000 tonnes per year. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor daily) - Indonesia's biggest telecom firm, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, will seek loan totalling Rp. 4 trillion in the second half of this year, to boost data service business, said finance director Honesti Basyir, adding that the firm expects to secure a $35 million loan from Japan bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) in early September. The firm plans to spend 20 trillion Indonesian rupiah on capital expenditure this year. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) - PT Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia reported car exports in the first half reached 61,225 units worth $851.9 million, up 6 percent from a year earlier, said CEO Masahiro Nonami. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - Concrete construction firm PT Wika Beton, a unit of state construction firm PT Wijaya Karya, aims to raise Rp. 400 billion in medium-term notes, scheduled in September, said finance director Entus Aswani, adding that it will use the proceeds to finance expansion, pay debt and for acquisition. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Home appliance retailer PT Ace Hardware expects to open 15 new Ace Hardware outlets and four Toys Kingdom stores this year, said corporate secretary Helen Tanzil, adding that the firm currently owns 85 Ace Hardware outlets and one Toys Kingdom store. (Kontan) - PT Indomobil Finance Indonesia, a unit of PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional, aims to secure loans worth $126 million from syndication of 14 banks, to finance expansion, a source said. (Investor Daily)

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia c.bank say to continue intervention to stabilise rupiah > Indonesia, facing share price plunge, tells state-owned firms to buy back shares > Indonesia state pension funds to boost buying of battered shares > Indonesia oil regulator says business as usual after graft scandal

