JAKARTA Aug 9 Indonesia capital market regulator (Bapepam-LK) said on Tuesday that it sees no need to act in order to calm the market despite declines in stocks for six straight days as investors worry about debt crises elsewhere.

Nurhaida, Bapepam-LK's chief, told reporters that it also sees no indication of short-selling violations and therefore it feels no action is needed to ban short-selling.

Indonesia's stock market down fell 3 percent on Tuesday as investors continued to dump consumer and banking stocks.

