JAKARTA, April 29 PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex), Indonesia's largest integrated textile manufacturer, aims to raise as much as 1.5 trillion rupiah ($154.35 million) in an initial public offering in June to tap buoyant demand for Indonesian stocks, two sources said on Monday.

Sritex becomes the latest Indonesian firm to test the appetites of investors who expect to see more than $1 billion in new offerings by local companies in the second quarter alone as global investors pour money into the country.

The Solo-based company, whose clients include Japan's Uniqlo brand and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, is seeking a valuation of as much as $500 million. It plans to sell up to 5.6 billion shares or equal to the 30 percent stake of its enlarged capital, two sources with direct knowledge to the plan said.

The company is controlled by the Lukminto family and aims to double the garment capacity to 16 million pieces in 2015 and will use the funds from the offering to finance the expansion plan.

Sources declined to be named as the details have not been made public yet.

PT Bahana Securities is the sole underwriter for the IPO. Bahana confirmed the appointment from Sritex, but declined to comment further.

($1 = 9,718 rupiah)

