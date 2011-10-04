JAKARTA Oct 4 Shares in Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, PT Bumi Resources , plunged 10.1 percent in brisk volume on Tuesday on doubts over its debt-refinancing plan, brokers said.

Bumi, which the politically connected Bakrie family and Nathaniel Rothschild control via London-listed Bumi Plc , had planned to repay the first $600 million tranche of a $1.9 billion loan in October to China sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corporation (CIC).

But that now looks uncertain, said a Jakarta-based energy analyst, echoing market speculation.

On Sept. 28, Thomson Reuters' Basis Point reported that India's Axis Bank was mandated for a $400 million loan that would be used to pay Bumi's first $600 million tranche.

Contacted by Reuters, Bumi director Dileep Srivastava declined to comment on whether they will repay the $600 million tranche this month.

"We engage in dialogue with various banks on refinancing arrangements," he said in a mobile phone text message.

"Fundamentally we're very strong, outperforming on operations (and) aiming to cut interest costs by half starting this quarter and de-leveraging," he added.

Jakarta's Composite Index closed down 2.37 percent.

($1 = 8897.500 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha. Editing by Jason Szep)