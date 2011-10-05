JAKARTA Oct 5 Shares in Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, PT Bumi Resources , rose 8.07 percent by 0305 GMT a day after sliding 10 percent on concerns over a debt-refinancing plan.

Bumi's director, Dileep Srivastava, said in a mobile phone text message on Wednesday that it was still intent to settle its first tranche of debt to China Investment Corp this month, although it was not due until October 2013.

"When the convertible bond plan is issued for the BRM sale, monetising a part of it is an objective," he said, adding that it was "engaged in dialogue with various banks on refinancing arrangements"

Bumi, which the politically connected Bakrie family and Nathaniel Rothschild control via London-listed Bumi Plc , had planned to repay the first $600 million tranche loan in October to China sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corporation (CIC).

Bumi obtained a $1.9 billion loan from China Investment Corp (CIC) , one of its biggest single creditors, in 2009 with a 12 percent annual interest rate.

"[Bumi] aiming to cut interest costs by half starting this quarter and deleveraging," Srivastava added.

On Sept. 28, Thomson Reuters' Basis Point reported that India's Axis Bank was mandated for a $400 million loan that would be used to pay Bumi's first $600 million tranche.

Bumi was trading on high volume of 85.221 million shares. Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.38 percent.

London-listed Vallar , an acquisition vehicle set up by Nathaniel Rothschild, will buy a 75 percent stake in Bumi Resources Minerals (BRM) from Bumi Resources for about $2 billion of convertible bonds, adding base metals, iron ore and some precious metals assets to its core focus on coal.

The bonds will be convertible into shares in Vallar's new parent company Bumi Plc, which Vallar hopes will enter the FTSE 100. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha. Editing by Jason Szep)