JAKARTA, June 15 Shares in Indonesia's PT Bumi Resources, Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, fell to their lowest in over three years on Friday, as nervous investors dumped Bakrie Group companies over ongoing debt concerns.

Shares of Bumi dropped as much as 5.8 percent to 970 rupiah per share, its lowest since April 2009, before recouping most of the losses, while shares in affiliated metals miner PT Bumi Resources Minerals plunged as much as 12.5 percent to 385 rupiah.

A Jakarta-based stock analyst said the market is growing worried about the Bakrie Group's stock repurchase transactions. This is a practice where a party borrows money using stocks as collateral, which means that if the stock price falls below a certain position the borrower needs to put up more money or stocks to make up for the drop.

A Bakrie Group executive told Reuters its domestic stock repurchases were not in default.

Earlier this month, the Bakrie Group, a politically connected conglomerate with interests in property and palm oil as well as mining, requested an extension to resolve a covenant breach on a $437 million loan after shares of its London-listed parent firm Bumi Plc dropped.

Global investors are dumping risky assets on concerns over Europe's debt troubles. The Bakries defaulted on foreign debts during the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis, and averted a $1.3 billion default last year by selling a stake in Bumi Resources to Indonesian investor Samin Tan.

Other Bakrie firms also fell on Friday. Palm oil firm PT Bakrie Sumatera Plantation slid 11.6 percent, real-estate firm PT Bakrieland Developer dropped 8.3 percent, and PT Bakrie Telecom dropped 7 percent, against a 0.1 percent rise in the broader market.