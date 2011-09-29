JAKARTA, Sept 29 Following is a list of Indonesian stock price target changes and rating changes. COMPANY RIC BROKER RATING (PVS) TARGET PRICE (PVS) Bumi CLSA UNDERPERFORM (BUY) 2,200 IDR (4,000)

Whilst Bumi Resources had a solid 1H11 result, operational performance will continue to take a back seat to the balance sheet. We revise our assumption on repayment of the first tranche of CIC debt to refinancing as cash flow generation fails to keep pace with interest and finance charges. Our target price is lowered to RP2,200 reflecting a discount to regional 12CL PE and EV/Ebitda multiples on higher leverage. Downgrade to Underperform. Deleveraging slower than expected Negotiations are ongoing for a deal with major lender CIC to swap the US$2.07b convertible bond for its US$1.9b debt facility.

However our newbase case factors in calling a US$236m investment with an affiliate and refinancing to make up the difference. The proposed purchase of treasury stock to cover redemptions of a convertible note and cash outflow for dividend to share holders of US$93m also means deleveraging will be slower.When gearing is high it's all about cash During 2011 year to date the cash required to service Bumi's existing debt has outstripped the after tax net cash it's generated from its coal mines. Ourforecast for cash generation in 12CL and 13CL, whilst net positive, is not sufficient to pay down the second two tranches of the CIC debt. This means further repayments will rely on refinancing should purchasers for the US$2.07b convertible note not be forth coming.

Operational performance strong but taking a back seat Operationally Bumi had a solid first half putting it on track to produce 66Mt of thermal coal in 11CL on a 100% basis from KPC and Arutmin. Management is also affirming the 32Mt overland conveyer project at KPC is on track for completion in 1H12 which will allow the group to realise our 75Mt 12CL production target.

Whilst these are positives, we expect the market to continue its focus on the leveraged balance sheet. Balance sheet to remain in focus, cut to U-PF with TP Rp2,200 We adjust down our earnings assumptions to reflect higher realised operating costs during 1H11 and higher interest charges in 12CL and 13CL as net gearing remains higher. We base our target price of Rp2,200 on a blend between 9x 12CL PE and 5x 12CL EV/Ebitda. This is at a discount to regional peers to reflect the groups high financial leverage.Deleveraging slower than expected Bumi Resources plans to deleverage by monetising its stake in BR Minerals(BRMS IJ - Rp650 - N-R) and using the cash from a sale of it to repay a US$1.9b debt facility with China Investment Corp (CIC) when tranches can be paid early.

The company's current plan is for a 2 step process:

First, by selling 75% of the 87% it owns in BRMS to Bumi Plc (BUMILN - £8.70 - N-R) for a US$2.07b convertible bond. The bond is will have a 2% coupon and a convertibility right for Bumi Plc equity at a strike price of £11.80 - a premium of 35% to the current marketprice.

Second, by selling the US$2.07b convertible bond to investors who are interested in owning shares in Bumi Plc. The proceeds of this sale would be used to repay tranches 2 and 3 of the CIC debt.

At the time the deal was announced, both the premium to Bumi Plc shares and BRMS shares was 21% over the 30 day VWAP price. However the market has become more volatile since then.The implied valuation on BRMS (US$2.6b on a 100% basis) is now at a 35% premium to its current market cap of US$1.9b and the strike price for Bumi Plc shares is at an 36% premium to current trading price of £8.70.It is possible that BUMI will be able to sell this convertible bond to investors as part of step 2 which would present upside to our assumptions however this investment is less attractive to investors than when the deal was first announced.We adjust our base case to repayment of the first tranche by calling in a US$236m investment with an affiliate, Recapital, and refinancing with a US$400m debt facility to make up the difference. We also expect tranches two and three to be repaid predominantly with refinanced debt facilities.

During 2011 year to date the cash required to service Bumi's existing debt has outstripped the after tax net cash it's generated from its coal mines.We conservatively add back deferred stripping and exploration cashflows to our free cashflow definition as overburden removal has been trending above the group's planned strip ratio of 8bcm/t to 8.5bcm/t for the past 4 years,reaching 12bcm/t during 11CL. Historically the group has also capitalised some financing charges as part of exploration and development expenses.Our forecast free cashflow generation in 12CL and 13CL, whilst net positive is not sufficient to pay down interest and financing charges incurred on Bumi's existing debt facilities.If the convertible bond can't be sold, the refinancing cycle continues

Should purchasers for the US$2.07b convertible bond not be forthcoming, we estimate Bumi Resources will need to refinance debt each year to retire the tranches of the CIC debt at the earliest possible opportunity being October ofthis year and October in the next 2 years.Bumi has already refinanced a facility this year by entering into a US$200mshort term annually renewable loan facility. We expect an additional US$400m needs to be borrowed to repay the first US$600m CIC debt tranche.Assuming Bumi obtains financing at 10% interest on 3 year terms(conservatively factoring in managements estimate of 8% debt cost with 2%built in for upfront lenders fees), we estimate the group will need to refinance at least US$500m per annum over the next 4 years.Make whole payments to CIC put further demands on cash

The terms of the CIC facility are that on each tranche's repayment, CIC is entitled to a make whole payment to realise a 19% IRR. The annual interest charge is 12% and the further out each tranche is repaid, the larger the make whole payment to the lender.We estimate the 11CL cash outflow to CIC on top of regular interest to be US$79m, US$130m in 12CL and US$222m in 13CL.Dividends and the share buyback also costs dollars Bumi Resources paid an IDR 42/sh dividend in August 2011 which we estimate cost US$93m. The group is also seeking shareholder approval to buyback shares to cover future possible redemption under a US$375m convertible bond which could be redeemed any time up to maturity in 2014.Assuming the purchase is made at our target price, we expect this to costUS$164m in 12CL.

