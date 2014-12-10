JAKARTA Dec 11 Indonesia's economic slowdown this year has not stopped shares of construction companies from surging, and some brokerages see them going higher in 2015 - thanks to hope that billions of dollars of infrastructure projects will start.

The country has long needed to spend heavily to upgrade its creaky infrastructure. The hopes that it finally will are rooted in plans by President Joko Widodo, who began a five-year term in October.

Proposals to build a mass rapid transport system for traffic-choked Jakarta languished for decades until Widodo got the project going after becoming the capital's governor in 2012.

Shares of PT Wijaya Karya's, a state-controlled construction that's part of the consortium building the subway, have doubled this year.

Other state-controlled firms have fared even better. PT Waskita Karya and PT Pembangunan Perumahan have nearly tripled. Shares of Waskita closed on Wednesday at 1,200 rupiah (10 US cents), up from 405 rupiah at the end of 2013.

The biggest privately-controlled construction firm, PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk has gained about 120 percent.

On average, 13 listed construction firms on the Indonesian exchange have climbed 90 percent this year. The market's benchmark index is up about 20 percent.

Construction shares are now expensive, with some priced close to 30 times their earnings, compared to a average price-earnings ratio of about 16 for the market.

TIME FOR A PAUSE?

Investors are willing to value construction stocks at a hefty premium, said Andriyanto, a portfolio manager at Ciptadana Asset Management, which has been accumulating such shares this year.

But at current valuations, Ciptadana finds it's time for a pause. "When there are dips in prices, we will add to our position in the construction sector," Andriyanto said.

Stoking optimism among some is the priority Widodo is putting on infrastructure. His mid-November move to slash fuel subsidies was done in part to free up budget funds for infrastructure spending next year.

Over five years, the president wants $450 billion spent on projects to lift bottlenecks to growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy, which has fallen to 5 percent year, its lowest since 2009.

Widodo has ordered ministers to give private investors first pick of money-making projects rather than let state agencies grab them.

Still, there should be scope for state-linked firms, which account for most of the domestic construction sector, to be part of big-ticket projects to build roads, railways and airports.

PLENTY OF OBSTACLES

For sure, Widodo faces plenty of obstacles to getting stalled infrastructure work onto a fast-track. He lacks a parliamentary majority and also has to fight decades of entrenched cronyism, red-tape and land-acquisition challenges.

"Investors are looking to the future potential, which is quite big, with the government's plan to allocate more budget for infrastructure development next year," said Priyo Santoso, chief investment officer at Mandiri Manajemen Investasi, a unit of state-controlled PT Bank Mandiri that manages 22.7 trillion rupiah in assets.

Antonius Yulianto, corporate secretary at Waskita Karya, said the government is close to announcing new projects. He said he also believes authorities will help it deal with land issues affecting current projects.

"The impact would be very significant. Projects are delayed because of the land problem," Yulianto said.

Trimegah Securities remains bullish on construction. It has "buy" recommendations for most firms and expects them to have significantly more work next year.

For Waskita, it projects contracts worth 37.6 trillion rupiah, a 28 percent increase from 2014. Trimegah has a price target for Waskita shares of 1,400 rupiah, 17 percent higher than their Wednesday close.

(1 US dollar = 12,325 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Richard Borsuk)