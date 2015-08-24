JAKARTA Aug 24 Indonesia's central bank governor said that Bank Indonesia was always in the market to stabilise the rupiah's movements against the dollar and will not take part in competitive devaluation.

"In other countries, weakening the currency is to maintain competitiveness, but Indonesia depends on primary material exports and will not really benefit from a weakening rupiah. We will not follow competitive devaluation," Agus Martowardojo said, adding that he believes the rupiah is undervalued and its decline has overshot.

The rupiah breached 14,000 per dollar on Monday, its weakest since July 1998. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)