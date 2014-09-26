JAKARTA, Sept 26 Indonesia's benchmark stock
index opened more than 1 percent lower on Friday after
the parliament voted to end direct regional elections.
It traded as low as 5,120.08, down from 5,201.38 on
Thursday.
Earlier on Friday, Indonesia's parliament approved
legislation ending direct elections for governors and mayors, a
move president-elect Joko Widodo criticized as a "big step back"
for the country. Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, takes office
on Oct. 20.
"This is a step back for Indonesia in our view, and
highlights the enormous political challenges that lie ahead for
the Jokowi government," Bahana Securities said in a research
report.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Randy Fabi and Paul
Tait)