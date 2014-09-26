JAKARTA, Sept 26 Indonesia's benchmark stock index opened more than 1 percent lower on Friday after the parliament voted to end direct regional elections.

It traded as low as 5,120.08, down from 5,201.38 on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, Indonesia's parliament approved legislation ending direct elections for governors and mayors, a move president-elect Joko Widodo criticized as a "big step back" for the country. Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, takes office on Oct. 20.

"This is a step back for Indonesia in our view, and highlights the enormous political challenges that lie ahead for the Jokowi government," Bahana Securities said in a research report. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Randy Fabi and Paul Tait)