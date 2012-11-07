UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, Nov 7 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0019 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 80.20 -0.10 -0.08 US 10YR 1.69 0.72 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1685.45 0.09 1.46 US CRUDE 85.72 0.08 0.07 DOW JONES 13112.44 0.15 19.28 ASIA ADRS 120.77 0.85 1.02 FTSE 100 5839.06 -0.50 -29.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady in range, wary before US election SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Malaysia fall to multi-week lows MARKET NEWS: > Wall St rises in thin trade before US election > Prices up before US vote, Greece worries mount > Euro shaky after fall; Aussie eyes RBA rates > Gold rises on short-covering, US election eyed > Brent crude jumps nearly 2 pct as US gasoline rallies > Political risk box on Indonesia STOCKS TO WATCH - Clothing maker PT Pan Brothers expects to secure a $165 million loan in December to finance its 2013 capital expenditure, said deputy CEO Anne Patricia Sutanto. (Investor Daily) - NSL Investment Inc has sold 3.4 billion shares or 7 percent shares in PT Pakuwon Jati through a private placement, at a price of 240 rupiah per share, a source said. (Investor Daily) - PT Sejahteraraya Anugrahjaya said it plans to raise 1.44 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($149.69 million) from a rights issue, releasing 5.53 billion shares at 260 rupiah per share. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Adi Sarana Armada expects to raise 530.4 billion rupiah from selling 1.36 billion shares at a price of 390 rupiah per share in an initial public offering, said Benny Hardiman Setiabrata CEO PT Buana Capital. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Mid-sized property developer PT Intiland Development booked a third-quarter net profit of 141.5 billion rupiah, up 34 percent from a year earlier as revenue rose 35 percent to 852.3 billion rupiah, said director Archied Notopradono. (Kontan) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia to review raw ore export rules > Indonesia imports 2.174 mln T raw sugar in yr to Aug ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9620.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Matthew Bigg; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources