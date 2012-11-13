JAKARTA, Nov 13 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @0019 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 79.61 0.16 0.13 US 10YR 1.61 0.11 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1725.90 -0.11 -1.84 US CRUDE 85.42 -0.18 -0.15 DOW JONES 12815.08 0.00 -0.31 ASIA ADRS 118.92 -0.22 -0.26 FTSE 100 5767.27 -0.04 -2.41 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by uncertainty over US, Greece SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia hits 6-week low; global woes weigh MARKET NEWS: >'Fiscal cliff' standoff keeps Wall Street subdued >U.S. bond market closed for Veterans Day, to reopen Tuesday >Euro near 2-month low as Greece deal up in the air >Gold edges down, euro zone worry resurfaces >Oil dips, 'fiscal cliff' outweighs geopolitical tension >Political risk box on Indonesia STOCKS TO WATCH > Indonesia estimates its exports value to reach $190 billion in 2013 due to bleak global economic outlook, said the country's trade minister Gita Wirjawan (Jakarta Post) > MNC Group, owned by media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, will soon acquire all shares in toll road operator PT Bakrie Toll Road, a unit of PT Bakrieland Development Tbk, as the two parties have reached a deal, a source said. (Investor Daily, Kontan) > The government plans to raise the cigarette excise in 2013 by around 5-7 percent, said Agung Kuswandono, director general of customs and excises at the finance ministry. (Investor Daily, Kontan) > The Indonesia coal mining association (APBI) sees coal output in 2013 will rise slightly to between 350 million and 360 million tonnes, from 340 million tonnes in 2012, due to unpredictable global condition, said the chairman Bob Kamandanu. (Bisnis Indonesia) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia raises 7.5 trillion rupiah of bonds ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)