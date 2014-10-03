JAKARTA Oct 3 Indonesia's main stock index fell to its lowest in three months on Friday, extending losses for the week on concerns that President-elect Joko Widodo may not be able to muster enough support in parliament to push through badly needed reforms.

The index fell to as low as 4,933.04 points on Friday, a 1.3 percent decline from a day earlier.

That followed a 2.7 percent drop on Thursday, when the index gapped sharply lower on news that Indonesia's opposition coalition had won the position of speaker of the legislature.

Widodo won the presidential election in July. The reform-minded former Jakarta governor was widely expected to prove himself a transformational leader, helping to push the stock market to a record high early in September.

That rally has gradually given way to growing doubts about whether he will have enough clout to get legislation through parliament.

Infrastructure development, which was one of Widodo's main talking point during his campaign, may be particularly at risk, according to Harry Su, head of research at Bahana Securities in Jakarta.

"Stocks that would be related to budget approval or government regulation would be at risk. At the end of the day infrastructure-related spending is part of the government spending," Su said.

Stocks of construction company PT Wijaya Karya Tbk , which has gained more than 60 percent so far this year, lost 4.4 percent on Friday. PT Adhi Karya Tbk, another construction company, lost 4 percent.

The currency, the rupiah, has fallen about 4 percent against the dollar since September, further deepening losses for foreign investors.

Su estimates the declines in the past few days are both driven by foreign and local selling. On Thursday alone foreign investors posted net sell of 1.5 trillion rupiah ($123.46 million).

John Rachmat, head of research at Mandiri Sekuritas, expects the stock index to slide back to 4,800 level by the end of the month if the political issues are not resolved. It would be a 8.8 percent decline from the index's record high set last month.

