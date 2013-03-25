JAKARTA, March 25 Indonesia's Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo repeated his view on Monday on the need for reciprocity in dealing with the issue of foreign bank licenses.

Though he made no direct comment on any specific case, the comments are likely to be seen as a reference to the long delayed $7.2 billion bid by Singapore's DBS Group Holdings for Indonesia's Bank Danamon.

"Regarding banking regulations, there's a need to apply reciprocal regulations to foreign banks on ownership and licenses, based on the mutual benefit principal," he told a parliamentary hearing on his candidacy to become governor of the central bank. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kuysuma and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)