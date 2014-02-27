By Kanupriya Kapoor and Jonathan Thatcher
| JAKARTA/MADIUN, Indonesia
JAKARTA/MADIUN, Indonesia Feb 28 A chilling
documentary about one of the worst massacres since World War Two
is up for an Academy Award this weekend. If it does win, don't
expect the Indonesian co-director to go on stage to receive an
Oscar: he's worried for his life.
The nearly three-hour "Act of Killing" centres on one of the
killers in Indonesia's bloody purge of what was then the biggest
communist party outside China and the Soviet Union, as he
re-enacts for the camera, with no apparent sign of remorse, the
way nearly 50 years earlier he had dispatched his victims by
strangling them with a loop of wire.
It touches on the darkest period of Indonesia's already
violent early years as an independent state and which even after
almost half a century is so raw a memory that it remains largely
brushed from mainstream debate. The version in school textbooks
still adhere to the line propagated by the autocratic leader
Suharto who initiated the purge and who was forced to step down
15 years ago.
At least 500,000 people are thought to have died in the
rampaging violence that started in late 1965 after then-general
Suharto and the military took power following an abortive
communist coup. A million or more people were jailed.
"It's a tragedy and we, just like anybody else, despise
those in the movie and the reenactment of the atrocities. These
people don't belong in Indonesia today," said presidential
spokesman Teuku Faizasyah.
He added: "It requires a lot of revisiting but ... I don't
think we are mature enough (yet) as a nation."
In a sign of how sensitive the topic remains, the Indonesian
co-producer of the documentary and the other Indonesian members
of the film crew say they do not want their names to be made
public.
"Maybe we are too paranoid, but we discussed with various
activists groups about the risk, the possibility of going from a
threat to a real attack on our lives, and we really don't know
what would happen if we revealed our names," the co-director
told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Triggered in the midst of the Cold War when the West feared
that communism was sweeping through decolonising Asia, much of
the slaughter was in the populous main island of Java and the
now-resort destination of Bali.
Initially, it was the military that led efforts to crush the
communist party. The operation was headed by a general, Sarwo
Edhie Wibowo, the father of the country's current first lady,
and whose son is thought to have an eye on the presidency.
"STILL DIVISIVE"
The campaign mushroomed into an orgy of killing that saw the
country's biggest Muslim group, landowners, paramilitary
organisations and those simply with a grudge against a
neighbour, go after communist party members and their supposed
sympathisers.
"To this second, I don't know what I did wrong, why I was
held, why I was beaten every night for six years, why they tore
out my nails and ... electrocuted me," Parmoen Soedjarwo told
Reuters, sitting in his simple, red-roofed house in Madiun in
the agricultural heartland of East Java where much of the
violence occurred.
"The military asked me if I belonged to the (Communist Party
of Indonesia). Whatever they asked me, I just said 'yes, yes,
yes' to everything, even though I didn't understand what they
were asking. I would have said anything to survive and be freed
quickly."
Soedjarwo, who served in the military before he was
detained, was finally released in 1978.
Like many other victims and their families, he found himself
shut out of the system. He was unable to get a job in the public
sector or secure a bank loan to start a business.
He said he got by for years on handouts from his community.
Now 70, he has saved enough to start a small fish farm.
For decades, children of alleged communists were kept at
arm's length by the government. One of Suharto's closest
advisers at the time even sent his daughter abroad after she
developed a relationship with the son of a supposed communist.
Some observers worry the film does little to show the
political context of the period and the tension at the
grassroots level between religious groups and landowners and the
communists which was already seething before the attempted coup.
"The issue is still divisive in society and nobody has ever
really tried to reconcile," said Agus Widjojo, a retired army
lieutenant-general who heads a think-tank on policy and
strategic issues.
"Indonesian society is not brave enough to start the
endeavour to face the truth of the past ... But it's the only
way we can learn lessons about what we have done wrong and to
correct it so that we can assure future generations of Indonesia
that those mistakes will not be repeated."
For the film's Indonesian crew, the anonymity will not end
any time soon, according to the co-director.
"Revealing our identities would need a genuine structural
change in Indonesia ... and that genuine reconciliation will
take a long time, but the time to start that is now."
