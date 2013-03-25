* Production at Libyan project will not commence until 2016

* Cites recent political changes in Libya as reason for delay

* Company's main focus for expansion is the Middle East

JAKARTA, March 25 PT Medco Energi Internasional said production from its Libyan oil and gas project would not commence until 2016, two years behind an earlier target, citing recent political changes in the North African state as reason for the delay.

The largest private oil firm in Indonesia, which in January outlined a range of investment plans in the Middle East and North Africa, had previously set a 2014 target for peak production of 50,000 barrels per day from the Libyan project.

The production timeline has been pushed back because of recent political conditions in Libya, Medco spokesman Joang Laksanto told Reuters on Monday. The company plans to invest $220 million in the Libyan oil and gas block, Area 47.

"With the new government, we are now making preparations for the construction of production facilities. We have started talks with the new government, and thankfully we also have partner companies. God willing we will begin production in 2016," Laksanto said.

Under the deal, the National Oil Company of Libya and Libyan Investment Authority will hold a total 75.5 percent interest in the joint operating company, Nafusah Oil Operations B.V., while Medco will hold the remaining 24.5 percent stake.

Medco Energi, which is looking to boost its overseas output as Indonesia struggles to attract new investment to halt a long-term decline in oil output, recently bought a stake in an oil and gas block in Yemen.

It also announced the acquisition of stakes in Indonesian oil and gas assets formerly owned by Salamander Energy Plc earlier this month, but the company's main focus for expansion is the Middle East, Laksanto said.

"We also have interests in Yemen and Oman, but we are currently concentrating on Area 47."

"The development of Area 47 Libya sets an important milestone of Libya's oil production from a new field development, and contributes to significant income to the country as well as to the company," Lukman Mahfoedz, president director and chief executive officer of Medco Energi said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Oil provides the lion's share of revenue for OPEC member Libya but protests targeting energy facilities have hurt its production as well as exports in recent months.

The $900 million Area 47 project aims to monetize recoverable reserves of about 300 million barrels of oil equivalent from six fields out of the 16 that have been discovered in the area.

"We are very excited for the remaining 10 fields that were discovered, they are being appraised right now for the next stage of development," Mahfoedz added.

Medco Energi shares have plunged about 30 percent in each of the past two years.