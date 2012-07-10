JAKARTA, July 10 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Tuesday the country's economy would be weaker in 2012
due to lower exports to euro zone countries but it would still
witness slight growth.
"This year we will continue to grow but it will be weaker
... growth that we will see because we realise that our exports
into other European markets are less strong than they used to
be. But we will see slight growth," Merkel said.
Merkel was speaking during a visit to Indonesia, Southeast
Asia's largest economy.
