JAKARTA, July 10 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday the country's economy would be weaker in 2012 due to lower exports to euro zone countries but it would still witness slight growth.

"This year we will continue to grow but it will be weaker ... growth that we will see because we realise that our exports into other European markets are less strong than they used to be. But we will see slight growth," Merkel said.

Merkel was speaking during a visit to Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Jonathan Thatcher)