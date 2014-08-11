JAKARTA, Aug 11 Indonesia was the world's top exporter of nickel ore and a major
bauxite producer until this year when the archipelago effectively halted all but processed metal
shipments in an effort to force miners to build smelters, winning the country bigger returns
from exports of its mineral resources.
Following is a table of smelter investments - both realised and planned - based on data from
the country's investment coordinating board.
# Metal Firm Site Investment Output Volume Notes
-(IN PRODUCTION)-
Nickel
1 PT. Vale Indonesia Tbk^ Contract currently being renegotiated
Soroako, South Sulawesi
$580 million
nickel matte 80,953
2 PT. Aneka Tambang Tbk^^ Raw material from firm's own mine
Kolaka, Southeast Sulawesi
$297.7 million
ferronickel 17,000
Iron / Steel
3 PT. Meratus Jaya Iron & Steel^^ Commercial production began Feb 2014
Tanah Bumbu, South Kalimantan
$142.3 million
sponge iron 315,000
4 PT. Delta Prima Steel^ Commercial production began Feb 2014
Tanah Laut, South Kalimantan
$26.9 million
sponge iron 100,000
Copper
5 PT. Smelting^ Continuation of PT. Smelting project
Gresik, East Java depends on results of renegotiation
$852.6 million of contracts of PT. Freeport Indonesia
copper cathode 300,000 and PT. Newmont Nusa Tenggara
sulphuric acid 900,000 as raw material suppliers.
anode slime 2,000
copper slag 600,000
gypsum 31,000
copper telluride 102
Aluminium
6 PT. Indonesia Chemical Alumina^ Commercial production began April 2014
Sanggau, West Kalimantan
$352.2 million
aluminium oxide 135,000
(chemical grade alumina)
aluminium hydroxide 165,000
(aluminium tryhydrate)
---
Total realised investments
$2,251.7 million
-(BEING DEVELOPED)-
Aluminium
7 PT. Borneo Alumindo Prima^ Acquiring land
Ketapang, West Kalimantan
$4.5 billion
alumina 4,500,000
(aluminium oxide)
8 PT. Bintan Alumina Indonesia^ Acquiring land, initial port
Bintan, Riau Islands construction to begin August
$100 million
alumina 2,000,000
9 PT. Well Harvest Winning Alumina Refinery^
Ketapang, West Kalimantan Land acquired, initial construction
$968.4 million
alumina 2,000,000
Nickel
10 PT. Aneka Tambang Tbk^^ Land acquired, power plant construction
Kolaka, Southeast Sulawesi has begun
$522.7 million
ferronickel 500,000
11 PT. Feni Haltim^^ Land acquired, initial construction
East Halmahera, North Maluku
$1,777.8 million
ferronickel 27,000
---
Total planned investments
$7,868.9 million
-(IN PREPARATION)-
Aluminium
3 projects^
$1,289.16 million
2 projects^^
$1,731.3 million
Iron / steel
5 projects^
$1,325 million
6 projects^^
$93.85 million
Nickel
25 projects^
$12,786.36 million
4 projects^^
$1,012.85 million
Copper
3 projects^^
$2,952.4 million
Manganese
3 projects^
$31.1 million
----
Total investments in preparation
$21,222.02 million
---
TOTAL INVESTMENTS
$31,342.62 million
^ Foreign investment company
^^ Domestic company
Source: Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), 24 July 2014
