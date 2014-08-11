JAKARTA, Aug 11 Indonesia was the world's top exporter of nickel ore and a major bauxite producer until this year when the archipelago effectively halted all but processed metal shipments in an effort to force miners to build smelters, winning the country bigger returns from exports of its mineral resources. Following is a table of smelter investments - both realised and planned - based on data from the country's investment coordinating board. # Metal Firm Site Investment Output Volume Notes -(IN PRODUCTION)- Nickel 1 PT. Vale Indonesia Tbk^ Contract currently being renegotiated Soroako, South Sulawesi $580 million nickel matte 80,953 2 PT. Aneka Tambang Tbk^^ Raw material from firm's own mine Kolaka, Southeast Sulawesi $297.7 million ferronickel 17,000 Iron / Steel 3 PT. Meratus Jaya Iron & Steel^^ Commercial production began Feb 2014 Tanah Bumbu, South Kalimantan $142.3 million sponge iron 315,000 4 PT. Delta Prima Steel^ Commercial production began Feb 2014 Tanah Laut, South Kalimantan $26.9 million sponge iron 100,000 Copper 5 PT. Smelting^ Continuation of PT. Smelting project Gresik, East Java depends on results of renegotiation $852.6 million of contracts of PT. Freeport Indonesia copper cathode 300,000 and PT. Newmont Nusa Tenggara sulphuric acid 900,000 as raw material suppliers. anode slime 2,000 copper slag 600,000 gypsum 31,000 copper telluride 102 Aluminium 6 PT. Indonesia Chemical Alumina^ Commercial production began April 2014 Sanggau, West Kalimantan $352.2 million aluminium oxide 135,000 (chemical grade alumina) aluminium hydroxide 165,000 (aluminium tryhydrate) --- Total realised investments $2,251.7 million -(BEING DEVELOPED)- Aluminium 7 PT. Borneo Alumindo Prima^ Acquiring land Ketapang, West Kalimantan $4.5 billion alumina 4,500,000 (aluminium oxide) 8 PT. Bintan Alumina Indonesia^ Acquiring land, initial port Bintan, Riau Islands construction to begin August $100 million alumina 2,000,000 9 PT. Well Harvest Winning Alumina Refinery^ Ketapang, West Kalimantan Land acquired, initial construction $968.4 million alumina 2,000,000 Nickel 10 PT. Aneka Tambang Tbk^^ Land acquired, power plant construction Kolaka, Southeast Sulawesi has begun $522.7 million ferronickel 500,000 11 PT. Feni Haltim^^ Land acquired, initial construction East Halmahera, North Maluku $1,777.8 million ferronickel 27,000 --- Total planned investments $7,868.9 million -(IN PREPARATION)- Aluminium 3 projects^ $1,289.16 million 2 projects^^ $1,731.3 million Iron / steel 5 projects^ $1,325 million 6 projects^^ $93.85 million Nickel 25 projects^ $12,786.36 million 4 projects^^ $1,012.85 million Copper 3 projects^^ $2,952.4 million Manganese 3 projects^ $31.1 million ---- Total investments in preparation $21,222.02 million --- TOTAL INVESTMENTS $31,342.62 million ^ Foreign investment company ^^ Domestic company Source: Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), 24 July 2014 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Compiled by Fergus Jensen; Editing by David Clarke)