By Fergus Jensen
| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Oct 27 Indonesia's anti-terrorist squad
arrested 11 suspected Islamic militants it said planned to
attack the U.S. embassy, a plaza near Australia's embassy and
the offices of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold, a police
spokesman said on Saturday.
The Detachment 88 squad seized bomb-making equipment and one
ready-made bomb to be used by a new militant group called
Harakah Sunni for the Indonesian Society (HASMI), said National
Police spokesman Suhardi Alius in a statement.
The arrests by the elite police squad on the island of Java
were the latest step in a crackdown by authorities against
militants during which dozens have been arrested and at least
seven killed.
They come 10 years this month after a bomb attack on Bali
killed 202 people, most of whom were foreign tourists.