* Indonesia arrests 11 suspects in Java
* Targets said included U.S. embassy, mining company
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, Oct 27 Indonesia's anti-terrorist squad
arrested 11 suspected Islamic militants it said planned to
attack the U.S. embassy, a plaza near Australia's embassy and
the offices of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold, a police
spokesman said on Saturday.
The Detachment 88 squad seized bomb-making equipment and one
bomb ready to be used by a new militant group called Harakah
Sunni for the Indonesian Society (HASMI), said National Police
spokesman Suhardi Alius in a statement.
The arrests by the elite police squad on the island of Java
were the latest step in a crackdown by authorities against
militants during which dozens have been arrested and at least
seven killed.
They come 10 years this month after a bomb attack on Bali
killed 202 people, most of whom foreign tourists.
"The first piece of evidence was found at a housing complex
in Madiun (Java), a bomb ready to detonate, as well as raw
materials for bomb making and instruction books on how to make
bombs," Alius said, before listing other evidence of explosives.
He gave no further details about the group's identity.
He listed targets as the U.S. consulate in Surabaya, East
Java, its embassy in Jakarta, Plaza 89 in Jakarta, which is in
front of the Australian embassy, and the offices of mining
company Freeport.
HASMI also planned to attack the Mobile Police Brigade in
the central Java city of Srondol, he said.
"We have seen the reports, but cannot comment as this is an
ongoing Indonesian security investigation," a State Department
spokeswoman in Washington said in an emailed statement to
Reuters.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Defense Department said she was
unaware of any request by the State Department to increase
security at its embassy in Jakarta in response to the reported
arrests.
The Bali bombings, which in turn came just over a year after
the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States, were a watershed for
Indonesia, the country with the world's largest population of
Muslims.
They forced the secular state to confront the presence of a
small but dedicated group of followers of Osama bin Laden bent
on attacking Western targets.
After 2002, Indonesian forces worked with Australia and
other countries to crack down on the al Qaeda-linked Southeast
Asian militant group Jemiah Islamiah that was behind the bombs.
The hunt led to the arrest of hundreds of militants. Many
were killed in shootouts and the three main perpetrators of the
bombings were convicted and executed by firing squad in 2008.