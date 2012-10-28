* Group targets include US embassy, mining company -police
* Group may have links to a Kashmir militant group -analyst
* Arrests come 10 years after Bali bombings
By Matthew Bigg
JAKARTA, Oct 28 Indonesia's arrest of 11
suspected Islamic militants it said planned to attack the U.S.
embassy and a plaza near Australia's embassy is evidence that
legal extremist groups are turning to violence, analysts said on
Sunday.
The arrests could also step up pressure on the government of
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, criticised for doing too
little to curb religious intolerance in the country which has
the world's largest Muslim population.
Anti-terrorist squad Detachment 88 squad seized bomb-making
equipment and one bomb ready to be used by militant group
Harakah Sunni for the Indonesian Society (HASMI), National
Police spokesman Suhardi Alius said.
The arrests by the elite squad on the island of Java were
the latest in a crackdown against militants during which dozens
have been arrested and at least seven killed.
They come 10 years this month after a bomb attack on Bali
killed 202 people, most of them foreign tourists.
"The first piece of evidence was found at a housing complex
in Madiun (Java), a bomb ready to detonate, as well as raw
materials for bomb making and instruction books on how to make
bombs," Alius said.
He listed targets as the U.S. consulate in Surabaya, East
Java, its embassy in Jakarta, Plaza 89 in Jakarta, which is in
front of the Australian embassy, and the offices of prominent
mining company Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold.
HASMI also planned to attack the Mobile Police Brigade in
the central Java city of Srondol, he said, adding that the
spiritual leader of the group had been arrested.
The State Department in Washington declined to comment. A
spokeswoman for the U.S. Defense Department said she was unaware
of any request by the State Department to increase security at
its embassy in Jakarta.
Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade declined
to comment on security at its Jakarta embassy and a spokesperson
said it had no information to suggest Australian citizens or
interests were the group's intended target.
"ABOVE GROUND" EXTREMIST GROUP
HASMI first surfaced in 2009 as a small "above ground
extremist" organisation based in West Java and with links to the
Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), said Todd Elliott, a terrorism
analyst at Concord Consulting in Jakarta.
HASMI participated in protests against churches in West Java
in 2010 as well as protests against Israel and their overall
goal was the establishment of Sharia law in Indonesia, he said.
Until now, HASMI has not been linked to illegal activity. It
existed, like the FPI, as a militant pressure group separate
from Indonesia's banned militant organisations, Elliott said.
"They (HASMI) definitely pose a very real threat. We are
seeing the next step in a bigger trend of above ground extremist
groups crossing over into violence," he told Reuters.
Members of the FPI had also been implicated in previous
attacks, including a suicide attack on a mosque used by police
in Cirebon, West Java, in 2011, he said.
The suspected militants could be former members of HASMI, a
Salafi group, said Jim Della-Giacomo, Southeast Asia project
director at the International Crisis Group think tank.
Salafi Muslims are generally against violence but there are
cases in which they turned to violence, Della-Giacomo said.
"The apparent choice of the U.S. embassy as a target shows
that the so-called 'far enemy' is still a desirable target among
Indonesian jihadis ... and not just Indonesian police or the
so-called 'near enemy' who have been preferred in recent times,"
he said.
The group's name links them to a militant group operating in
Kashmir and it is possible that some of its members may have
trained with the Kashmiri group, said Damien Kingsbury, a
professor at Deakin University in Australia.
HASMI's members would also likely have at least informal
links with other militants in Indonesia and the group's
existence is further evidence of the continuing threat, said
Kingsbury, an expert on Indonesia.
The 2002 Bali bombings, which in turn came just over a year
after the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States, were a
watershed for Indonesia. They forced the secular state to
confront the presence of a small but dedicated group of
followers of Osama bin Laden bent on attacking Western targets.
Indonesian forces has since worked with Australia and other
countries to crack down on the al Qaeda-linked Southeast Asian
militant group Jemiah Islamiah that was behind the bombs.
The hunt led to the arrest of hundreds of militants. Many
were killed in shootouts and the three main perpetrators of the
bombings were convicted and executed by firing squad in 2008.
Indonesia has been largely successful in containing militant
attacks and there have been no large-scale attacks on Western
targets since 2009 when suicide bombers blew themselves up in
two Jakarta hotels, killing nine people and wounding 53.