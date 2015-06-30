JAKARTA, June 30 Indonesia's air force has temporarily grounded its remaining eight C-130B Hercules aircraft, a military spokesman said on Tuesday, after one of them crashed into a residential area killing dozens.

At least 49 bodies have so far been recovered from the site in northern Indonesia's city of Medan, where the aircraft with 113 on board crashed.

(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)