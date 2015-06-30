JAKARTA, June 30 There were 62 people on board an Indonesian military transport plane that crashed into a residential area in the country's north on Tuesday, two minutes after take-off, media reported, quoting a military official.

"The plane was bringing 12 crew and there were also around 50 passengers," military spokesman Fuad Basya told MetroTV.

"We are currently checking who was inside the plane." (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)