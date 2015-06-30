UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
JAKARTA, June 30 There were 62 people on board an Indonesian military transport plane that crashed into a residential area in the country's north on Tuesday, two minutes after take-off, media reported, quoting a military official.
"The plane was bringing 12 crew and there were also around 50 passengers," military spokesman Fuad Basya told MetroTV.
"We are currently checking who was inside the plane." (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.