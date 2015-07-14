JAKARTA, July 14 Indonesia will decommission all
military aircraft more than 30 years old, the defence minister
said on Tuesday, as part of a push to modernise is fleet after
the crash of an air force plane killed about 140 people last
month.
Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu declined to give details
about how many aircraft would be retired or how much would be
spent procuring new equipment.
"We have equipment that is 30, 40, 50 years old, planes and
helicopters ... and we want to replace those with better
aircraft," Ryacudu told reporters after meeting the president in
the capital, Jakarta.
President Joko Widodo has pledged to nearly double defence
spending from 0.8 percent of gross domestic product, which is
among the lowest rates of spending in the region, by 2020.
An air force Hercules C-130B transport plane carrying 122
people crashed into in the city of Medan on June 30, killing all
on board and some people on the ground.
The U.S.-made aircraft went into service nearly 50 years
ago.
