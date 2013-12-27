JAKARTA Dec 27 Indonesia will provide
exemptions to its 2014 mineral export ban for firms that process
ore domestically, the country's mining minister said on Friday,
providing some potential relief for mining giants Freeport
and Newmont.
"Mining companies that still don't process and smelt
(domestically) will not be allowed to export ore," mining and
energy minister Jero Wacik told reporters after a meeting with
the chief economic and industry ministers.
"For firms that already process and smelt, (the government)
will issue a new government regulation before January 12, 2014."
Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold and Newmont Mining
Corp. both have argued that the copper concentrate they
produce in Indonesia should be exempt from a ban on unprocessed
mineral exports due to come into effect next month.