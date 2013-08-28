JAKARTA Aug 28 Indonesia has proposed several
amendments to a controversial 2014 ban on unprocessed mineral
exports, the industry minister said Wednesday, as it scrambles
to boost the rupiah and restore confidence in Southeast Asia's
largest economy.
Under the proposed revision, mining companies with smelters
under construction would be allowed to export unprocessed
minerals, but would be charged a progressive duty on the
shipments depending on how close to completion their projects
are, Industry Minister Muhammad Sulaeman Hidayat told reporters.
"Miners that have not (started) building smelters yet will
not be allowed to export minerals," Hidayat said.
No further details were given on the range of the
progressive export duty or method for its calculation.