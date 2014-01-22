JAKARTA Jan 22 Indonesia's Mineral
Entrepreneurs Association (APEMINDO) has filed for a judicial
review of a controversial ban on mineral exports that was
recently imposed by the archipelago, the chairman of the
association told Reuters on Wednesday.
The legal challenge focuses on several chapters of the 2009
Law on Mining that refer to domestic processing and purification
of minerals.
"If this policy is carried out it will kill mining
businesses. If they want to make smelters they need money for
that," said lawyer Revly Harun who is representing the
association. "We don't think the ore export ban is realistic,"
he said.
The case was filed to the Constitutional Court, Indonesia's
highest legal authority, on Thursday.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)