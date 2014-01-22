JAKARTA Jan 22 Indonesia's Mineral Entrepreneurs Association (APEMINDO) has filed for a judicial review of a controversial ban on mineral exports that was recently imposed by the archipelago, the chairman of the association told Reuters on Wednesday.

The legal challenge focuses on several chapters of the 2009 Law on Mining that refer to domestic processing and purification of minerals.

"If this policy is carried out it will kill mining businesses. If they want to make smelters they need money for that," said lawyer Revly Harun who is representing the association. "We don't think the ore export ban is realistic," he said.

The case was filed to the Constitutional Court, Indonesia's highest legal authority, on Thursday.