JAKARTA, March 19 Newmont Mining Corp's Indonesian copper export permit was extended for six months on Wednesday. Below is a list of six-month export permits issued by the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry for the year-to-date, but released late on Wednesday by the ministry's Director General, Sukhyar. The table below lists companies, concentrates and export quota tonnage issued by the ministry: Company Mineral/concentrates Tonnage ------------------------------------------------------------ PT Sebuku Iron Lateritic Ores Iron 3,000,000 PT Lumbung Mineral Sentosa Lead 8,697 PT Lumbung Mineral Sentosa Zinc 5,839 PT Freeport Indonesia Copper 940,989 PT Smelting Anode Slime 800 PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara Copper 477,000 PT Sumber Baja Prima Iron Sand 300,000 PT Sumber Baja Prima Iron Sand Pellet 100,000 PT Kapuas Prima Coal Lead 40,000 PT Megatop Inti Selaras Iron Sand 691,200 ------------------------------------------------------------ Below is a list of companies, smeltered material and export quota tonnage issued by the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry: Company Mineral/concentrates Tonnage ------------------------------------------------------------ PT Indonesia Chemical Alumina Alumina 300,000 PT Aneka Tambang Ferro nickel 18,000 PT Indoferro Nickel pig iron 250,000 PT Cahaya Modern Nickel pig iron 8,640 PT Vale Indonesia Nickel matte 75,000 PT Sambas Mineral Mining Nickel pig iron 12,000 PT Macika Mineral Industri Ferro nickel 53,680 PT Karyatama Konawe Utara Nickel pig iron 50,000 PT Bintang Delapan Nickel pig iron 300,000 PT Fajar Bhakti Lintas Nusantara Ferro nickel 50,000 PT Gebe Sentra Nickel Nickel hydroxide 24,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)