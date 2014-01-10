PETROBRAS EXECUTIVES SAY PRESALT EXTRACTION COSTS BELOW $8/BBL ARE HIGHLY COMPETITIVE
PETROBRAS EXECUTIVES SAY PRESALT EXTRACTION COSTS BELOW $8/BBL ARE HIGHLY COMPETITIVE
JAKARTA Jan 10 A proposed regulation to ease Indonesia's imminent mineral export ban would still cut government revenue by as much as 10 trillion rupiah ($820.34 million) this year, the finance minister said on Friday.
"There is a potential of loss (in state revenue), but since commodity prices have declined last year the loss will not be that significant. It will be around 9.5 to 10 trillion rupiah," Finance Minister Chatib Basri told reporters.
Indonesian government officials are scrambling to pass regulations to ease a ban on unprocessed mineral ore exports from Jan. 12. The regulations must be approved by the president.
The ban aims to boost Indonesia's long-term return from its mineral wealth, but officials fear a short-term cut in foreign revenue could widen the current account deficit, which has undermined investor confidence and battered the rupiah. ($1 = 12,190 Indonesian rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Tom Hogue)
PETROBRAS EXECUTIVES SAY PRESALT EXTRACTION COSTS BELOW $8/BBL ARE HIGHLY COMPETITIVE
WASHINGTON, March 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Granting formal land rights to indigenous people living in the world's tropical forests is among the most effective, but underused, ways to stop illegal deforestation that fuels violence, poverty and global warming, according to new research.
March 21 Crude oil that leaked into a creek in the Canadian province of Alberta from an Enbridge Inc storage facility has been contained but there is no estimate yet of its volume, the National Energy Board regulator said on Tuesday.