JAKARTA Jan 11 U.S. mining giant Freeport
McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc has halted its copper
exports from Indonesia, less than an hour before a controversial
mineral export ban comes into effect, a union official told
Reuters late Saturday.
Indonesia on Sunday will impose a ban on more than $10
billion worth of annual copper, nickel and other unprocessed
mineral ore shipments, a move that industry officials warn could
lead to mass layoffs, mine closures and depleted foreign
revenue.
"There will be no concentrate exports from Freeport
Indonesia in Papua as long as there is no government policy
providing certainty on concentrate exports," said union official
Virgo Solossa.
Company spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti said the Freeport
continued to ship copper to its local smelter for use
domestically.