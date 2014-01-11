JAKARTA Jan 12 Indonesia banned all mineral ore
exports, as expected, on Sunday, but will likely allow U.S.
mining giants Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold and
Newmont Mining Corp to continue to ship billions of
dollars worth of copper overseas.
The Southeast Asian nation is the world's biggest exporter
of nickel ore, refined tin and thermal coal and home to the
fifth largest copper mine and top gold mine.
The ban aims to boost Indonesia's long-term return from its
mineral wealth by forcing miners to process their ores
domestically. But officials fear a short-term cut in foreign
revenue could widen the current account deficit, which has
undermined investor confidence and battered the rupiah.
"Starting at midnight on Jan. 12, 2014, raw ore definitely
cannot be exported," Energy and Mines Minister Jero Wacik told
reporters shortly after a marathon meeting with the president
and cabinet ministers.
However, in one of his biggest economic policy decisions
since taking office nearly 10 years ago, President Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono passed a last-minute regulation that will
likely ease the ban's impact for major mining companies like
Freeport and Newmont. Details of the regulations were to be
released later.
"Not only Freeport and Newmont, but we have 66 companies
that have said they will build smelters ... these (firms) will
get a chance to export processed minerals," Wacik said.
"The energy ministry will later give more details on the
levels of concentrate allowed."
Most of the companies expected to feel the impact of the ban
are small domestic miners, numbering in the the hundreds, that
cannot afford to invest the hundreds of millions of dollars
needed to build a smelter.
Mineral shipments totalled $10.4 billion in 2012, or around
5 percent of Indonesia's total exports, according to the World
Bank.
HALTING SHIPMENTS
The uncertainty over the ban has forced Indonesia's top
copper producer, Freeport, to halt exports until the government
provides clarity on which minerals can be shipped, a union
official told Reuters.
"There will be no concentrate exports from Freeport
Indonesia in Papua as long as there is no government policy
providing certainty on concentrate exports," said union official
Virgo Solossa, adding that the firm has not made a shipment from
its port since Dec. 15.
Company spokeswoman Daisy Primayanti said Freeport continued
to provide copper to its local smelter for use domestically.
Freeport, the country's dominant copper produce with 73
percent market share, last month warned an unrevised ban would
cut output at its Grasberg mine by 60 percent and lead to
layoffs of half of its 15,000 Indonesian employees.
Under the proposed regulation that was being reviewed by the
president in the run-up to the deadline, Freeport, Newmont
Mining Corp and other miners would still be allowed to
export copper, manganese, lead, zinc and iron ore concentrate
until 2017.
But nickel ore and bauxite exports worth more than $2
billion annually would still be banned, while coal and tin
shipments would not be affected.
However, it was not clear whether the final regulation had
been revised.
"In our discussion (about the ban), our considerations were
first about the workforce, which shouldn't face mass layoffs,"
Energy and Mines Minister Wacik said.
"Second was about the local economy, so it doesn't face any
burden from the new regulations. Then, domestic companies should
be allowed to continue operating."
More than 100 mining companies have been forced to reduce or
shutdown operations due to the uncertainty surrounding the
mineral export ban.
Along with Freeport, Indonesian miner Perusahaan Perseroan
Aneka Tambang (Antam) also stopped nickel ore exports a few days
ago, the firm's corporate secretary Tri Hartono said.
A major economic impact could make the ban a hot political
issue in this year's legislative and presidential elections,
especially if it sparks a wave of layoffs in the world's fourth
most populous country.
Thousands of mine workers have already been laid off ahead
of the ban, sparking protests in Jakarta.
"We call on all mining workers to prepare to go on the
streets and swarm the presidential palace if the government goes
ahead with the implementation of the ban," said Juan Forti
Silalahi of the National Mine Workers Union in a statement
earlier on Saturday.
Police have been stationed at ports and around mines to
secure those places in case of public disturbances, said
national police spokesman, Boy Rafli Amar.