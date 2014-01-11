Indonesia banned all mineral ore exports on Sunday, but will likely allow U.S. mining giants Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold and Newmont Mining Corp to continue to ship billions of dollars worth of copper overseas.

In one of his biggest economic policy decisions since taking office nearly 10 years ago, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono passed a last-minute regulation that will likely ease the ban's impact for major mining companies like Freeport and Newmont.

Indonesia is the world's biggest exporter of nickel ore, refined tin, thermal coal and home to the fifth largest copper mine and top gold mine.

Here are the top Reuters stories on the ban.

LATEST STORIES > Indonesia bans mineral ore exports, may OK Freeport shipments > Freeport halts Indonesia copper shipments ahead of mineral ban > Indonesia export ban to hit local players, miss foreign miners INTERVIEWS > INTERVIEW-Indonesia miners lay off workers as ban approaches > INTERVIEW-Indonesia ban to have small impact on metal exports

COLUMNS/COMMENT > COLUMN-Uncertainty the only certainty with Indonesia export ban > BREAKINGVIEWS-Indonesia export ban is mistimed idealism

FACTBOXES, GRAPHICS > FACTBOX-Indonesia's new processing proposal for mineral exports > FACTBOX-Likely winners, lowers of Indonesia's export ban > GRAPHIC-Indonesian mineral exports: link.reuters.com/pej85v > GRAPHIC-Global metal stocks link.reuters.com/deg67n > FACTBOX-Indonesian smelter projects or plans

PAST STORIES > Indonesia braces for impact of mineral export ban > Indonesia ban on raw minerals exports threatens nickel shake-up > Japanese nickel users get ready for Indonesian export ban > Indonesia's mining ministry looks to ease mineral export ban > Indonesia mineral export ban uncertainty starts to bite > Indonesia sees 2014 mineral output falling 'drastically' > Indonesia export ban will kill off domestic mining -industry > Indonesian lawmakers rebuff govt bid to ease 2014 export ban > Indonesia's deficit takes toll on resource nationalism drive

(Compiled by Randy Fabi)