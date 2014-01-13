JAKARTA Jan 13 Shares of PT Vale Indonesia
, which processes its nickel ore domestically, rose by
as much as 5.65 percent on Monday after the government halted
mineral ore exports in an attempt to promote processing in
Indonesia.
Shares of state-owned nickel miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam)
were up 1.53 percent in early trading. The broader
Jakarta stock exchange was up 1.65 percent.
Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono approved the
mineral ore export ban but, in last minute changes at the
weekend, diluted it to allow exports of copper, iron ore, lead
and zinc concentrates to continue.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher
and Paul Tait)