JAKARTA, Feb 12 (Reuters), - Indonesia will maintain its
trade surplus this year even as it implements a mineral export
ban which has so far halted $500 million worth of monthly ore
and concentrate shipments, a senior government official said on
Wednesday.
"We are ready to take the consequences. There will be a
little bit of suffering in exports this year and maybe a little
bit early next year," Deputy Trade Minister Bayu Krisnamurthi
told reporters.
"But we will definitely keep a trade surplus this year."
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on Jan. 12 imposed new
mining rules, including the controversial ore export ban and
progressive export taxes on concentrates, aimed at forcing
miners to build smelters and process their raw materials in
Indonesia.
The policies have forced U.S. mining giants Freeport McMoRan
Copper & Gold and Newmont Mining Corp to halt
all exports, as both firms say the export tax breaches their
mining contracts and it is not economically viable to make such
large smelter investments in Indonesia.