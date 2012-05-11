JAKARTA May 11 Indonesia plans to introduce new quotas to limit mineral exports, as well as a 20 percent duty on mineral exports by certain companies, Indonesian government officials said on Friday.

The government is in the process of introducing new regulations intended to protect Indonesia's resources and increase state revenue, but has been criticised for creating uncertainty in the mining sector which accounted for 12 percent of GDP in 2011.

The quotas, which will be initially introduced between June and August would apply to all mineral exporters, a Trade Ministry official said at a press conference in Jakarta.

"Mineral export quotas will be determined annually based on 2009 or 2010 export performance. For June-August 2012 we will set the mineral export quota at about one-quarter of the 2010 export volume," Trade director general Deddy Saleh said.

"For instance, in 2010 Indonesia exported 16.9 million tonnes of nickel ore and its concentrate, so for June to August we will determine the nickel ore and concentrate export quota at around 4 million tonnes."

The government also plans to issue regulations on mineral export duty next week and will expand the types of minerals affected by the duty, which will be set at a flat 20 percent rate, finance minister Agus Martowardojo said on Friday.

"In principle, the base will be expanded from the 14 mineral types so the main aim can be achieved, and the implementation and supervision will be easier," he said.

"We are focusing on (mining companies) exporting ores. We want to manage this so that the value-adding process can be done in Indonesia and protect the environment."

Martowardojo declined to elaborate on the new mineral types affected by the duty.

Last week the energy minister had said Indonesia would impose the duty on 14 mineral ores including copper, gold and tin and would work on export policy plans for the coal industry in the next month. (Additional Reporting By Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Alan Raybould)