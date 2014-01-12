Nikkei edges down but mining shares soar on Japan-Saudi agreement hopes
* Toshiba tumbles after asking to delay Q3 earnings filing again
SYDNEY Jan 13 Shares in Australian nickel miner Western Areas climbed nearly 10 percent on expectations global nickel prices will rise after a ban on mineral exports by Indonesia.
Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono signed off on the ban of a range raw mineral ores over the weekend in order to force home companies to build processing plants on Indonesian soil, with the ban particularly affecting shipments of nickel pig iron to China.
Western Areas was quoted 9.4 percent higher at A$2.56, while fellow Australian nickel miner Mincor Resources was 4.4 percent higher at A$0.58. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)
TAIPEI, March 14 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday on technical buying and helped by gains in transport shares on the back of lower oil prices. The main TAIEX index was up 0.5 percent at 9,742.96 as of 0144 GMT, after closing 0.7 percent higher in the previous session. The index has remained rangebound between 9,600 and 9,800 in the past month. The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.