Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL, March 13 Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
JAKARTA Jan 8 Up to 200,000 workers at bauxite mines in Indonesia may be laid off under proposed new rules on mineral processing due to come into effect on Sunday, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told reporters on Wednesday.
Earlier, the mining ministry met with industry associations to discuss processing requirements that are intended to push miners to develop downstream processing facilities and give Southeast Asia's largest economy a greater return for the minerals it produces.
However, under the proposed changes, bauxite ore exports would still be completely banned from January 12, said Didie Suwondho, chairman of the Chamber's special taskforce for mineral processing, with only exports of smelter-grade alumina, chemical-grade alumina and aluminium to be allowed.
"We think this situation will result in layoffs of between 150,000 and 200,000 workers," Suwondho said.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen)
SEOUL, March 13 Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
March 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: HEALTHCARE Aides to Trump attack the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House seeks to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans. U.S. ATTORNEYS Two days before U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired, Trump tried to call the high-profile New York prosecutor in what
* Seeks flexible contracts, some long-term deals expire in 2025