JAKARTA Jan 13 Indonesia will regulate mineral
concentrate exports through a progressive tax under a new
regulation signed by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, a
senior government official said on Monday.
The tax, which will increase up until 2017, will be aimed at
forcing mining companies to start building smelters and
refineries for copper, iron ore, lead, zinc and manganese
concentrate, said Sukhyar, director general of coal and minerals
at the energy and mines ministry.
"It will be controlled through a (progressive) export tax,"
he told Reuters.
