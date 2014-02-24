JAKARTA Feb 24 Indonesia's government will
consider eliminating a controversial tax on exports of mineral
concentrates for companies that build a smelter in the Southeast
Asian country, a senior government official said on Monday.
"The export tax can be changed. For those who have seriously
committed to building smelters, we will ease it," said Sukhyar,
director general of coal and minerals for the mines ministry.
"The export tax can be lowered or maybe eliminated to zero
percent."
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono imposed the export tax
last month as part of a package of new mining rules. Disputes
and confusion over the new policies have halted $500 million
worth of monthly mineral ore and concentrate exports.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)