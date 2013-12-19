JAKARTA Dec 19 Indonesia's government is
looking to find a loophole in next month's ban on the export of
unprocessed metal ore, chief economic minister Hatta Rajasa said
on Thursday, aimed at miners that already process domestically.
From January 12, mining companies must process their ore
before shipping it overseas, a measure that aims to boost the
value of exports from Indonesia, the world's top exporter of
nickel ore, thermal coal and refined tin.
Uncertainty over the export ban has drawn protests from
small mining companies as well as major players, including U.S.
giants Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold and Newmont Mining
Corp. which now turn only about a third of their
production into refined copper domestically in Indonesia.