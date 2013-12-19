By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA Dec 19 Indonesia's government is
re-examining provisions in a mining law that would ban exports
of unprocessed metal ores from next year, chief economic
minister Hatta Rajasa said on Thursday, asserting that the law
must not be breached.
A furious debate has erupted over the scheduled export ban,
an issue that pits nationalist-minded lawmakers against
officials and companies desperate not to lose revenue.
From January 12, mining companies must process their ore
before shipping it overseas, a measure that aims to boost the
value of exports from Indonesia, the world's top exporter of
nickel ore, thermal coal and refined tin.
But uncertainty over details on the processing requirements
set out in the law has drawn protests from small mining
companies as well as major players, including U.S. giants
Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold and Newmont Mining Corp.
which now turn only about a third of their production
into refined copper domestically in Indonesia.
"I want to ask our legal team, of course this would mean the
Attorney General's Office and legal experts - what is their
understanding of the law on coal and minerals?," Rajasa told
reporters after a government cabinet meeting in Jakarta.
He was referring specifically to a section in the law on
processing requirements for contract holders such as Freeport
and Newmont, which have both argued they should be exempt from
the ban because they refine refine ore domestically and export
copper concentrate.
"There are requests for companies that already have smelters
in Indonesia - but these are not 100 percent regulated in the
law. So these need to be regulated," he added.
Lawmakers earlier this month told the government they would
not dilute the law, adopted five years ago, and it must go ahead
as scheduled. Officials have been pressing for a reprieve, at
least for miners that can show they have been trying to meet
demands to process their ore before it is loaded for export.
A tumbling currency, a precarious trade deficit and protests
from industry have made the Southeast Asian nation reconsider
the step.
Rajasa also denied that the president would be the one to
make a final decision on the ban. "It's not up to the
president," he said. "It's the law."
Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono was expected
to make a final decision soon on the ban, the country's trade
minister said last week.
Freeport's Indonesian unit, which runs the world's
fifth-biggest copper mine in the world, has warned that the
planned export ban would cut the firm's revenues in the country
by 65 percent, costing Southeast Asia's biggest economy $1.6
billion in lost revenue next year.
A recent World Bank report suggests that an optimistic view
of the export ban would result in "a significant, negative shock
to Indonesia's trade balance of around $6 billion in 2014. Such
a shock would add around 0.6 percentage points of GDP to
Indonesia's current account deficit in 2014 moving the projected
current account deficit from 2.6 percent to 3.2 percent of GDP."