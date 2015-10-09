(Adds additional details)
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA Oct 9 Indonesia plans to amend its
rules on mining contracts by the end of the year, a government
official said, allowing U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc
to apply for an extension of its contract at the Grasberg copper
and gold mine.
Freeport has for years been seeking contract certainty from
the Indonesian government. Its existing mining contract ends in
2021, but present rules only allows talks on an extension to
start two years before a contract is due to end.
"A revision to the government regulation on the time of a
contract extension proposal, is now being processed in the
economics ministry," Bambang Gatot, director general of coal and
mineral at the mines ministry told reporters on Friday.
"We expect it can be released soon, this year," he said.
The new rules may allow companies to proprose an extension
10 years before their contracts expire.
Freeport said on Thursday it had been assured by the
government of Indonesia that the contract for its Grasberg mine
in the eastern province of Papua would be extended beyond 2021.
The government has been rolling out new measures to
re-energise Southeast Asia's largest economy after growth cooled
in the second quarter to 4.67 percent, the slowest pace in six
years.
President Joko Widodo has shown signs that the government is
trying to mend fences with wary investors following a series of
nationalistic policies by the previous administration.
Freeport plans to invest $18 billion to transition the
Grasberg complex from an open pit to underground mining in late
2017. The company currently produces about 220,000 tonnes of
copper ore per day, which is then converted to copper
concentrate.
The move on a contract extension comes after the U.S. miner
previously reached agreements on higher royalties, an export tax
and domestic processing and divestment.
