JAKARTA, Sept 3 Indonesia's powerful
anti-corruption agency on Wednesday named the energy and mineral
resources minister as a suspect in a graft case involving the
extortion of state funds.
Jero Wacik is the third minister in the cabinet of outgoing
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to be implicated in a
high-profile corruption scandal.
"We have issued a letter on Sept. 2 that raises the status
to suspect of JW (Jero Wacik) from the energy and mineral
resources ministry," Zulkarnain, deputy commissioner of the
corruption eradication commission (KPK), told reporters.
Earlier this year, the religious affairs minister was named
as a suspect in a case involving state funds allocated for the
haj pilgrimage, while in 2012, the sports minister was forced to
step down after being implicated in a graft case over the
construction of a sports complex.
(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Gayatri Suroyo and Fergus
Jensen; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Randy Fabi and
Clarence Fernandez)